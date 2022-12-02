57-year-old WWE Legend would like to face Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's return to wrestling changed the landscape of WWE and shocked fans worldwide. Wyatt's recent promos were praised by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who also mentioned that he would like to face The Eater of Worlds.

Earlier this year, WWE began teasing a mysterious 'White Rabbit' as several vignettes and eaters eggs began popping up in weekly programming. Fans speculated that the new regime might have rehired Bray Wyatt back to the company.

In September 2022, Wyatt returned to the promotion at Extreme Rules and closed the show. The WWE Universe began speculating about who Wyatt would target after his return. Speaking on Foley is Pod, the 57-year-old legend expressed his interest in facing several superstars from the WWE roster, including The Eater of Worlds:

"Bray Wyatt, I imagine the promos can be really cool. I always liked working with people who had polar opposite styles to mine, and then putting a little of my own style into it." [H/T - Fightful]

Mankind versus The Fiend could have been a dream match for the Grandest Stage of Them All. Unfortunately, Foley cannot return to wrestling due to the numerous injuries he has picked up over the years.

Bray Wyatt once attacked Mick Foley in WWE as 'The Fiend'

In 2019, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was one of the hottest acts in the world of professional wrestling as fans were awed by his horrifying presence and terrifying features. Wyatt successfully reinvented himself and got immensely over with the WWE Universe.

As The Fiend, Wyatt targeted several superstars and legends every week on the red brand. From Kurt Angle to Jerry Lawler, The Fiend went on a rampage and took down several superstars in his path.

In July, Mick Foley made an appearance on WWE RAW. Unfortunately, Foley became The Fiend's next target. After Foley ended his segment, Wyatt appeared as The Fiend and attacked the 57-year-old.

He put the legend in a Mandible Claw, which was one of Mick Foley's signature moves throughout his career. Due to Foley's age and injuries, fans never got to see a match between two of the most polarizing characters in WWE. Wyatt is currently feuding with LA Knight on SmackDown.

