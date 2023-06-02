58-year-old Hall of Famer says Conor McGregor has “WWE written all over him”

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently stated that Conor McGregor has "WWE written all over him."

Vince McMahon recently sold WWE to Endeavor, which happens to be the parent company of the UFC. This led to speculation that a deal between the two companies means that fans may finally get to see a crossover. UFC legend Conor McGregor has also been teasing a feud with Roman Reigns, with McGregor and Heyman going back and forth on Twitter.

Over the past several weeks, several pundits have commented on the merger, and The Undertaker is now the latest to weigh in on the matter. Speaking to Independent UK, The Phenom stated that the deal would benefit both parties, but he doesn't expect the two brands to crossover too often.

"It's going to make both companies stronger," Undertaker said. "I really don't think they need too much interaction, because they're such different entities. Maybe some of those [UFC] guys can learn to do a proper promo and really build some good fights. Both companies will continue to grow. You may see a few more fighters in the WWE audience and a few more wrestlers in their audience. But I don't really envision too much crossover."

Taker further stated that out of all the MMA fighters in the world, Conor McGregor would be the "ultimate heel" and a perfect fit for WWE.

"He has WWE written all over him," Undertaker said. "He would be the ultimate heel, and that would be kind of fun."

Ben Askren recently questioned Conor McGregor's ability

Conor McGregor is set to make his return to the octagon at the end of the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter when he faces Michael Chandler. While many pundits have already started hyping up the fight, former ONE welterweight Champion Ben Askren questioned Conor's ability to go inside the octagon.

While speaking on the topic of McGregor's return with Daniel Cormier, Ben Askren thought Matt Brown would be a more suitable opponent for the Irishman since he needs to prove himself again.

"Why [would Matt Brown not be a good fight for McGregor]? Why? I got a crazy stat for you. Who is the last person Conor McGregor has beaten in the UFC that is not currently retired [not in the UFC anymore]?... Dustin Poirier, 2014 was the last person Conor McGregor has beaten who's still in the UFC. This guy's one and three in the last six years... We haven't seen him fight, he might not beat Matt Brown... When was the last time you seen a training video of Conor McGregor?... We don't have to consider him a really elite fighter and he needs to prove that to us again."

While Conor McGregor has the promo skills and charisma to become a WWE Superstar, it remains to be seen whether he would want to foray into the industry just yet.

