58-year-old wants WWE's Brock Lesnar as his final opponent

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE's most iconic and entertaining superstars of all time. One performer who wants to wrestle The Beast in his last match is Sabu.

Sabu made a name for himself wrestling for Extreme Championship Wrestling in the late 90s. The 58-year-old also had a brief stint in WWE, facing top stars like The Big Show, Umaga, and John Cena.

During a recent signing for Golden Ring Collectibles, Sabu revealed why he wants Brock as his final opponent.

"I'd like to have a match with Brock Lesnar, though. If it's going to be an actual final match and I'm not going to wrestle no more, I'd like it to be against Brock Lesnar." Sabu added, "He'd be my perfect opponent because he does stuff I don't do and I do stuff that he doesn't do." (H/T Fightful)

Sabu recently reminded many fans of his greatness as he made a surprise appearance in All Elite Wrestling, aiding Adam Cole in his feud with Chris Jericho.

Plans for Brock Lesnar's match at SummerSlam

While Lesnar recently defeated Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions, it seems that the two stars' feud is not over yet, with The American Nightmare recently calling out The Beast on RAW.

According to a recent report from Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, WWE is planning a rare stipulation for Rhodes and Lesnar's potential third encounter at SummerSlam.

"I have been told that it is gonna be something. It's not just gonna be a straight match. They've got some sort of stip that allegedly we have not seen in a while and that means not Hell in a Cell. So I wonder what stip they might be coming up with for the third match between these two. I hope it's not ring of fire," said Bryan Alvarez. (H/T Wrestling News)

Having both picked up wins against one another in recent months, SummerSlam is seemingly where the two big stars' rivalry will be decided.

