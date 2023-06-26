58-year-old WWE legend claims there has been a push for him to return as an authority figure 

General managers are no longer as common in WWE as they once were. While Adam Pearce has been seen as an authority figure on the main roster, he's not technically the General Manager of the show. Now, WWE legend Booker T said that there has been a push from fans for him to return as General Manager of NXT.

Booker T is currently a part of the NXT commentary team and has been doing a fun job, as always, in that role. Paired with Vic Joseph, he seems to have found his place in the company and has created his own fanbase there.

Recently, during his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about what the fans wanted for him. He said that there were a lot of fans who were pushing for him to be made into the General Manager on NXT. However, he said that he liked his place as a commentator on the show and that he didn't want to be an authority figure.

"I've been getting a lot of tweets over the last few [days] as far as people are lobbying for me to be the new general manager in 'NXT.' Everybody wants the authority figure. And my thing is I like my spot. I like my spot. I like being right there at the [announce] table, you know, somebody come over there, you know, whack me and I go flying. I like that part of my job." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Shawn Michaels has been acting as the authority figure on WWE NXT on-screen and off-screen

Booker T might not be interested in the role of an authority figure in WWE at the moment, but that role is taken up by Shawn Michaels.

The star is not only in charge in real life but has also made several appearances on the show as the on-screen authority figure.

WWEIdeaGenerator @WweIdea @TripleH Think Vic is tired of Book… Did a great job as acquisition manager… Why not general manager? We could all use a lil more Booker T in our lives… @TripleH Think Vic is tired of Book… Did a great job as acquisition manager… Why not general manager? We could all use a lil more Booker T in our lives… https://t.co/4YdA2dhVe9

While, in kayfabe, his role has not been given a name, it's clear he makes the decisions on WWE NXT. Michaels is currently the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes