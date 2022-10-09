58-year-old WWE legend hints at going after Bray Wyatt following his return at Extreme Rules

At Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt made his return after weeks of teasing from WWE.

The Boogeyman, who is similarly known for his creepy antics, has now hinted at going after Wyatt.

Taking to Twitter, the 58-year-old legend sent a four-worded message to the former Universal Champion. He also suggested that he was "cmin' to getcha".

"It's going to happen" wrote Boogeyman.

In recent years, The Boogeyman has made a few sporadic appearances in WWE. In January 2021, he appeared on RAW Legends Night special to scare then-24/7 Champion, Angel Garza. This allowed R-Truth to pin Garza and win the title once again.

Prior to that, Boogeyman appeared in 2019 at the RAW Reunion show and was involved in yet another 24/7 Championship angle.

Dutch Mantell believes that Bray Wyatt didn't get over with fans the last time

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, he explained why the former Universal Champion failed to receive more hate and negative reactions while being a heel.

Mantell said:

"Bray Wyatt didn't get over last time," Mantell said. "You know why he didn't get over? He wasn't over that much. (…) He was like a babyface. They wanted him to be a heel, but he was really a babyface, and he didn't really get over as a heel because he didn't really do anything evil to get a pin. He just beat them with his hold, boom, so they're not gonna boo that."

Wyatt has been absent from professional wrestling since his departure from WWE last year. Now that he is back, it will be interesting to see who he feuds with going forward.

Before his release in 2021, the former Universal Champion feuded with the likes of Randy Orton and Braun Strowman.

Do you think The Boogeyman will return to confront Bray Wyatt? Sound off in the comment section below.

