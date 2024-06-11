59-year-old legend hints at WWE contract ending soon

As of now, many WWE Superstars' are nearing the end of their current contracts. Now, the legendary Booker T has revealed that his time with the company might be up soon.

Booker is a two-time Hall of Famer in the Stamford-based promotion and is a multi-time World Champion. Two years ago, the company announced that its commentary team had been shuffled and the 59-year-old has joined the NXT announcer's team alongside Vic Joseph.

King Booker did make a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble 2023 but was quickly eliminated by the former longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Later, the former WWE United States Champion declared that he was done with wrestling due to his age.

During an appearance on the Going Ringside With The Local Station podcast at River City Wrestling Con, Booker T was talking about NXT wrestling and casually mentioned that his WWE contract is up for renewal soon.

"I think it’s about having fun more than anything. Wrestling, especially the NXT brand, if you’re watching it and if you’re listening to me and we’re having fun, we’re winning, and I think right now, NXT is hot. Everybody is geared to going out and performing and performing to try to make it to that next level and if I can have any part in these guys making it to the next level, I’ma have some fun. Contract should be coming up here pretty soon and you know, like Sexyy Red, shake it real fast, get a little more (he laughed)," he said. (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Booker T responds to whether or not he will come out of retirement to face 30-year-old WWE star in a title match

The current NXT Champion Trick Williams recently called out the multi-time World Champion for a match. Whoop That Trick also stated he was ready to put his title on the line if King Booker came out of retirement for a final match.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reacted to the 30-year-old WWE star's NXT Title match challenge. The 59-year-old legend stated that right now he won't get into Trick Williams' business because he is in his prime and it's his opportunity to take over the world:

"Right now he's in his prime man he's getting ready to blow it up, he is getting ready to take over the world. I want to see that kid take over the world. I don’t want to be in there trying to mix it up with this kid or anything like that. I mean, he is the future of this business," Booker said.

It remains to be seen if the WWE Hall of Famer renews his deal with the Stamford-based promotion after its expiration.

