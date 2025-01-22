6'2" 240lbs WWE star pins former champion on debut; dominates in major victory

A 240lbs WWE star just made his debut on tonight's show. He even pinned a former champion.

Niko Vance has been part of the NXT roster since 2023. However, he has primarily competed on house shows and Level Up. He has already competed against some of the roster's top stars, such as Je'Von Evans, The D'Angelo Family, and Oro Mensah.

Last year, Niko had aligned himself with Shawn Spears after they appeared together in a backstage segment. Niko is the second person to align with Spears after Brooks Jensen. However, his televised appearances have been limited.

Trending

While Tony D'Angelo was defending his North American Championship against Ridge Holland tonight on NXT, Shawn Spears tried to interfere but was knocked down from the apron by The Don. Soon after, Niko and Brooks came to the ring and brawled with The D'Angelo Family.

Later on in the night, Niko teamed with Jensen to face Stacks Lorenzo and Luca Crucifino. Despite it being the 6'2" star's debut, he put on an impressive performance and even pinned Stacks to pick up the win for his team.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see Niko receive a big push on WWE NXT, given his performance tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback