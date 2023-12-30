6'3" WWE Superstar teases adding to 9 championship reigns soon

A former WWE Champion has teased that he will add to his tally of title reigns in the latest edition of SmackDown.

Bobby Lashley is one of the most destructive superstars in history. He has destroyed numerous opponents in the ring and is a former WWE Champion. Since moving to SmackDown, he has allied with the Street Profits. He has been focused on grooming them toward a successful career.

Ever since Street Profits partnered with Lashley, they have looked vicious in the ring, and it doesn't look like they are ready to stop anytime soon. The 6'3" star and the Street Profits appeared on tonight's episode of SmackDown, where they teased adding more championships to their already impressive list of accomplishments.

"Prediction for 2024! First up, the All Mighty linked up with the baddest tag team in WWE. What we want is more. Talk to them fellas."

Angelo Dawkins then said they plan to win all the gold in 2024.

"Real talk, 2024 finna be the year all the gold because 2024 finna be all good," he said.

Lashley then chipped in and said that 2024 would not be all good, but it would be All Mighty.

It looks like Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits have a busy year ahead of them, considering their predictions.

