6'4" WWE star retains title in a statement victory

A WWE Superstar just retained his title in dominant fashion at NXT Vengeance Day.

Ever since he signed with WWE NXT, Oba Femi has proven himself to be a dominant force in the ring. Although he wasn't used as much, whenever he got the chance to perform, he dominated his opponents.

When Oba Femi was named for the NXT Breakout Tournament, it was evident to everyone that he was the favorite to win. As expected, Femi won the NXT Breakout Tournament but didn't wait long before he successfully cashed in his Breakout contract against Dragon Lee and won the WWE NXT North American Championship.

After the loss, Dragon Lee demanded a rematch, which Oba Femi accepted for tonight at NXT: Vengeance Day. Dragon Lee came out of the gate swinging, but Oba Femi was able to quickly stop him.

Femi then dominated the match completely. The size and strength difference was evident as Oba Femi was throwing Lee around the ring like a rag doll. Unsurprisingly, Femi defeated Lee in the end.

Based on this dominant victory, it remains to be seen who will be able to take that NXT North American Championship from Oba Femi.

