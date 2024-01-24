6'5" WWE legend could be involved in shocking twist at Royal Rumble with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, Hall of Famer speculates (Exclusive)

According to an NWA Hall of Famer, the WWE Royal Rumble could have a massive surprise in store that would not bode well for CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

With The Rock getting involved in WWE lately, there is a chance that he will be going up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. While many are confused regarding what turn of events could lead to the matchup, veteran journalist and NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter believes that The Great One being a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble could happen.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter stated:

"You know what? What if, this is strictly a what if. What if the Rock becomes the surprise entrant and then there is no reason, and everybody is gonna say he is gonna win. Of course, he is gonna get Roman, but it's okay. He eliminates Punk and Cody, double clothesline. " [32:35 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

While the chances of something like this happening are quite slim at the moment, it remains to be seen if Bill Apter's wild prediction will come true or not at the WWE Royal Rumble.

