6'5" WWE star controversially pinned in major match despite sneak attack

A massive WWE star was pinned in a controversial finish despite a sneak attack.

Von Wagner and Robert Stone have been embroiled in a rivalry with Meta Four ever since the former challenged Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup. Although he lost the match, this feud is far from over.

The two teams were set to square off in a tag team match tonight on WWE NXT. Before the bout, Noam Dar was relaxing backstage while Oro Mensah was warming up when Wagner and Stone attacked and dragged them out to the arena for the match.

Given that they sneak attacked Mensah and Dar, Wagner and Stone initially had the advantage and dominated the match. However, when the referee was distracted by Jakara Jackson, Oro Mensah attacked Von Wagner from behind, and Noam Dar pinned the 6 ft 5 in star with a roll-up.

After this match, it looks like this feud may be far from over with how it ended. We'll have to wait and see if Wagner and Stone can get their revenge on Meta Four.

