6'6" 310 lbs WWE star extends mind-blowing 15-month undefeated streak

A massive WWE star extended his 15-month undefeated streak. He did so by beating two top stars.

Oba Femi has been a dominant force in the ring ever since his debut in WWE. He competed and won the NXT Breakout tournament. Following this win, he cashed in his Breakout contract on Dragon Lee to win the NXT North American Championship. Since then, he has wreaked havoc on the entire division. The 6'6" star has looked unstoppable in the ring and is still undefeated.

However, Oba Femi faced his toughest challenge at the WWE NXT Battleground against the former champion Wes Lee and Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat match. During the bout, Femi was dominant against both men as he was throwing them around the ring. To even the playing field, Gallus came out and ambushed Femi. Wes Lee came close to retaining his title when he went for the pin on Joe Coffey. However, Gallus pulled the referee out of the ring.

Trending

This allowed Femit to get back into the match. He destroyed both Wes Lee and Joe Coffey. In the end, he pinned Coffey after hitting him with the popup powerbomb. With this win, Femi extended his undefeated streak to 15 months.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who will be able to put an end to Oba Femi's reign of terror and take the NXT North American Championship from him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback