6'7" superstar gets drafted to RAW after the show goes off the air; Gets a huge pop

Adam Pearce had one last move up his sleeve for Monday Night RAW as a major superstar was drafted to the red brand once the show went off the air. After the announcement was made, the 6'7" star received a big pop as well. That would be Dijak.

The 2024 WWE Draft is officially in the books, with Night Two featuring considerably more changes and more superstars being drafted from NXT to either RAW or SmackDown. On Night Two alone, we saw names like Lyra Valkyria, Blair Davenport, and Ilja Dragunov leaving the white and gold brand. On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes and Kiana James were the first NXT stars to get their call-up to the main roster and were drafted to SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

After the latest episode of RAW went off the air, another big name was drafted from NXT: Dijak. The 6'7" star was announced as having been drafted to the red brand. You can see the huge pop he received from NXT fans below:

Fans have been calling to see superstars' real-time reactions to the Draft more, something that was done a lot in the past. Now, it seems like the reactions are exclusively reserved for NXT stars as it marks the next major step in their careers.

Dijak is not a newcomer to the main roster. He was a part of the main roster up until 2022, by which time he had been shifted to WWE Main Event. A run in NXT would prove to do a great deal for him, as he now returns to the red brand as a ten-year veteran of the business.

This could end up being one of the more interesting moves in the 2024 WWE Draft.