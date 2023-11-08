6'7" WWE star beats former rival 4 years after their last match

WWE Superstar Dijak defeated Tyler Bate during the latest episode of NXT.

Ahead of this week's show, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley unveiled the news that Dijak and Bate would be squaring off in a qualifying match to secure a spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge, which is scheduled to be held at the forthcoming NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. The victor of this challenge would earn an opportunity for a future NXT Championship match.

The opening stages of the bout saw back and forth action as both men looked to gain early control. At one point, Bate hit an airplane spin, followed by a vicious lariat. But, this was not enough to put the 6ft-7 star away. Dijak was able to rally as he hit the Cyclone Kill. He then executed a Feast Your Eyes to secure an impressive win.

This was the duo's first match since their battle during the quarterfinal at Worlds Collide Tournament in 2019. It will be interesting to see if Dijak is able to make most of this opportunity at NXT Deadline.

What did you make of the match between Dijak and Tyler Bate on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

