6’7” WWE star loses in reported farewell match

A WWE star may have just lost in his reported farewell match.

Dijak has been one of the most entertaining performers in NXT since his debut several years ago. After a successful run on the developmental brand, Dijak got promoted to the main roster as a member of RETRIBUTION. However, following a poor run on the main roster, he returned to NXT with a gimmick change.

This time, Dijak seemingly found himself. He was immediately involved in a storyline with Wes Lee over the NXT North American Championship. Throughout his second run in NXT, he was involved in many notable storylines, including a feud with Ilja Dragunov. However, despite taking the champ to the limit, the 6'7" star couldn't win the NXT Championship.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Dijak faced off against Noam Dar. Both men put in stellar performances, but in the end, Dar walked away with the win. This might also mark Dijak's last match in NXT after it was reported that he might be moving up to the main roster again.

It will be interesting to see if Dijak's second run on WWE's main roster will go better than his last run.

