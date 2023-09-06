6’9", 350-pound WWE star loses for the first time in nearly 3 months

A 350-pound WWE monster lost a match for the first time in nearly three months.

Dabba-Kato first signed his WWE contract in 2016, and he made his in-ring debut that same year. Kato immediately stood out due to his massive frame. The former football player was expected to be immediately pushed to the top; however, that didn't happen.

Over the next few years, Kato failed to get over each time he made an appearance on television. The former Commander Azeez was eventually sent back to NXT, where he began a program with Apollo Crews.

Tonight on NXT, Kato was set to face former UK Champion Tyler Bate. Despite being twice the size of Bate, Kato struggled against the former champion and eventually ended up on the losing side.

This was his first loss in nearly three months. Dabba-Kato last lost a two-on-one handicap match on the June 13 episode of NXT against Axiom and Scrypts. This was also his first televised match since then.

With his massive size and imposing presence, it can be argued that Kato still has plenty of potential, but his image has suffered throughout his WWE career thus far. It will be interesting to see where Dabba-Kato's career will go after suffering yet another defeat on television.

