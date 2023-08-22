6-foot tall superstar returns after being medically cleared and set to face Rhea Ripley at Payback 2023

Rhea Ripley has been criticized for her lack of title defenses after winning the Women's World Title at WrestleMania. Either way, there will be no complaints about her upcoming defense at Payback 2023.

On the latest episode of RAW, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Candice LeRae in her usual dominant fashion. After the match, six-foot-tall Raquel Rodriguez made her return on a crutch and attack Mami. Raquel then revealed that she is medically cleared and will be facing Ripley at Payback 2023.

This feud has been going on for a while now, and everybody expected it to take place at SummerSlam 2023, but it didn't. Instead, WWE decided to play it out for a little while, which is why Rodriguez was briefly absent from RAW.

However, the two will now have their clash at Payback 2023.

It all comes full circle, as it was a Last Woman Standing Match on NXT in 2021 when Raquel Rodriguez, then known as Raquel Gonzalez, defeated Ripley to send her to the main roster.

It remains to be seen whether The Eradicator will be able to overcome, perhaps, her biggest challenge yet.

