6-foot-tall superstar sends an 8-word message to Rhea Ripley after brutally assaulting her on RAW

Rhea Ripley was taken out right before the main event of Monday Night RAW and had to fight off three different superstars before eventually being calmed down by Dominik Mysterio. The superstar who took her out sent an eight-word message.

By now, you may have guessed that we're talking about the 6-foot-tall Raquel Rodriguez - who Ripley has been a thorn in the side of for a while now with repeated attacks. Rodriguez was reassured by Adam Pearce last week that she will get to face Rhea Ripley once she's medically cleared.

Raquel seemingly didn't want to wait to get her hands on The Eradicator and ambushed the Women's World Champion before the RAW main event. Afterward, she sent an eight-word message on Twitter:

It led to further chaos as Raquel's allies Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell also came out to attack Ripley. It all escalated quickly, with Dominik Mysterio having to calm Mami down from what happened.

Ripley hasn't defended the Women's World Title in a while and was omitted from the SummerSlam card.

She has received some criticism for the lack of title defenses, even though it isn't actually her fault.

