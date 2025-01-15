6-foot WWE star seemingly gets injured

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 15, 2025 03:22 GMT
WWE HQ
This wrestler is a rising star in NXT

A WWE Superstar competed against a former champion on tonight's edition of NXT. He was seemingly injured after the match.

Dante Chen has been a rising WWE star in NXT over the past couple of years. He has also attracted a fan following due to his matches. Dante even holds a win over Lexis King.

Hence, when Ethan Page claimed that the locker room was jealous of him because of his segment with The Rock last week, Dante Chen didn't hesitate to confront him, which led to a match between both men.

The former NXT Champion easily defeated Chen and then after the match was over, he dragged his opponent out of the ring. He removed the shoe from the right leg before positioning it between the steel steps and the ring post, and then kicked it, seemingly injuring Chen.

This has been Ethan Page's MO in recent weeks. A couple of weeks ago, he broke Je'Von Evans' jaw during a segment. He then went on to hurt Cedric Alexander's fingers after the latter confronted him about attacking Je'Von Evans. Page's vicious side seems to stem from frustration regarding his failure to regain the NXT Championship.

It will be interesting to see if there will be any repercussions for Ethan Page's actions in these past few weeks.

