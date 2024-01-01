6 ft 11 in superstar leaving WWE after walking out during a live event tour despite getting a push was not very shocking, says Jim Ross

Multiple superstars once pushed heavily by WWE have chosen to leave the company because of the tiresome schedule. One such name is 6 ft 11 in star Nathan Jones, who quit the company one year after he was signed. Despite being in major programs with names like The Undertaker, Jones chose to leave the company.

Jones spent just over a year in WWE before abruptly leaving the company in December 2003. He departed the promotion during a tour of Australia and soon began pursuing an acting career. He even starred in the Bollywood movie Flying Jatt.

Jim Ross recalled Nathan Jones' exit on a recent episode of Grilling JR. The Hall of Famer noted that he wasn't shocked after Jones chose to leave WWE. He added that the former MMA fighter had great potential and could have become a massive star if he had stayed. Ross further revealed that Vince McMahon was disappointed after the star's departure.

''He just didn’t like the travel. He didn’t understand the business as well as we would like for him to. I don’t know how much he invested in, you know, learning customs. What’s accepted, [and] what isn’t? But I was not totally shocked that he that he left. It just never — he never seemed comfortable, let’s put [it] that way,'' he said. (H/T 411Mania)

Vince McMahon's reaction to Nathan Jones leaving WWE

Jim Ross also revealed that then-WWE head Vince McMahon did not blow a gasket when Jones left but was undoubtedly disappointed. During his brief run in the company, Jones had gained a major fanbase and was considered to be a top prospect along with Brock Lesnar.

“I don’t think he blew a gasket. I think he was disappointed that it didn’t work out. Because we had high expectations and high hopes for Nathan, it just was not meant to be. Sometimes, no matter how good a manager you want to be or you try to be, sometimes there’s just nothing that you can do about it,'' said Ross. (H/T 411Mania)

Despite signing with TNA in 2008, Jones never competed for the promotion. After his World Wrestling Entertainment run, he had a handful of matches and retired from the sport.

