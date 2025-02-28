6 ft 8 in WWE star shows off incredible body transformation

WWE Superstars work extremely hard on their physical appearance, as they spend the most time on camera, which is seen by millions of people. Recently, Braun Strowman showed off his incredible, yet ongoing, body transformation heading into WrestleMania 41.

Over a decade ago, Braun Strowman made his presence felt in the Stamford-based promotion as The Wyatt Family's black sheep. The 41-year-old star worked on himself a lot and achieved success as a singles competitor in the company under the previous regime.

Last year, he returned from a career-threatening injury and had heated battles with Bronson Reed on Monday Night RAW. Lately, the former WWE Universal Champion has been focusing on his physique. The 6'8" star recently announced that he lost 11 lbs while dropping 6% body fat in three weeks.

"3 weeks into the cutting faze. Coach @quentin.berghmans has me on a 5k calorie a day diet right now and we are bringing the body fat down fast while maintaining the mass I put on during my bulk. I’ve dropped about 6% body fat in 3 weeks and I’ve only lost 11 lbs so we are growing quality muscle while I drop body fat!!!! Loving this journey again," Strowman wrote.

Braun Strowman was recently moved to WWE SmackDown

After a hellacious battle with Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match, Braun Strowman went on a hiatus due to an injury. However, the injury didn't take too much time from his career, as he returned before the end of the year.

The Monster Among Men appeared on Friday Night SmackDown as he was moved to the brand due to the transfer window. The former Universal Champion defeated Carmelo Hayes in his first match back on the brand.

Nevertheless, Hayes wanted to get one over Strowman and earned a count-out victory in the coming week. Later, the former Universal Champion set his sights on The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu.

Earlier this year, the two feuded for a while, and Fatu lost to Strowman via disqualification at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. As he fended off The Bloodline, The Monster Among Men is yet to earn success on the brand.

