Former Universal Champion is doing the "best work" of his WWE career, claims Booker T 

Following Money In The Bank, WWE is firing on all cylinders. One name that Hall of Famer Booker T believes has really stepped up in recent weeks is Finn Balor.

Over the past year, the Irish star has drastically changed his on-screen persona after joining the villainous stable, The Judgment Day.

Last week on RAW, Balor faced the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, with Booker T stating on his Hall of Fame podcast that Finn is producing the best work of his WWE career.

"Finn Balor is doing some of his best work right now. And I tell you, that match with Carmelo Hayes [on Raw] was a breaking out moment for me with Finn Balor. I mean, not that I haven’t bought on what he’s been doing as of late. But when he went out and went to kicking Carmelo’s ass like it was a real fight, I was like, ‘Oh man, I like this Finn Balor here. This dude right here, this is the guy." (H/T EWrestling News)

Finn Balor has shone over the past year alongside Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Finn Balor reacts to a dramatic edition of WWE RAW

Last Saturday, Damian Priest won the men's Money In The Bank ladder match, with him now able to face the champion of his choosing anytime, anywhere.

While it is a big win for The Judgment Day, Finn Balor, who recently battled for the World Heavyweight title, did not seem all too happy about his teammates' big win.

This past Monday on RAW, the faction ended the show in disarray with Balor and Priest staring daggers at each other. Following the show, Finn took to social media and posted a cryptic message regarding his group's current status.

"99," tweeted the Irishman.

While there is no doubt some friction in the group, with Rhea still reigning as World Champion and Priest the current Mr. Money In The Bank, The Judgment Day looks set to control WWE moving forward.

