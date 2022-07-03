"Happiest I've been all year" - 6-time champion breaks character to congratulate Liv Morgan after SmackDown Women's Title win

Bayley congratulated Liv Morgan after the latter won the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

Having captured the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the night, Morgan cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey.

While The Baddest Woman On The Planet was on the back of a successful title defense against Natalya, Morgan pinned her following a roll-up to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Taking to Twitter, The Role Model was elated about Morgan's win. Reposting WWE's tweet, she wrote:

"I am the happiest I’ve been all year"

During her career, Bayley has won the NXT Women's Title once, the RAW Women's Title once, the SmackDown Women's Championship once, and the Tag Team Title twice.

Like Morgan, The Role Model also got one of her SmackDown Titles after winning and cashing in the MITB contract on the same night.

WWE Universe reacted to Bayley's tweet to Liv Morgan

WWE Universe couldn't help but feel happy for Morgan as she finally captured her first championship in the company. Many fans responded to Bayley's tweet to Liv Morgan by congratulating the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bayley and Morgan have always been public with their friendship despite the former being a heel on WWE programming. Meanwhile, the newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion is regarded as one of the most beloved babyfaces at the moment.

The Role Model is sidelined with an injury. In 2021, the former SmackDown Women's Champion tore her ACL during a training session at the WWE Performance Center, forcing her to withdraw from a title match against Bianca Belair.

For months, there have been several reports and updates regarding Bayley's potential return, but she is yet to make her comeback. It remains to be seen if the former SmackDown Women's Champion returns ahead of SummerSlam 2022.

