6-time champion reveals whether he would return to WWE

WWE frequently extends a second opportunity to superstars who have left the promotion. Recently, the multi-time Hardcore Champion, Steve Blackman, revealed when he would consider a return to the Stamford-based promotion after over a decade.

Steve Blackman was once a popular superstar in the company during the Attitude Era. Blackman became famous for his unique wrestling style and hardcore matches in the promotion, especially the one against Shane McMahon at WWE SummerSlam 2000.

However, the 61-year-old veteran hasn't wrestled in the industry for over a decade following his initial exit and a few sporadic appearances for WWE. In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 6-time Hardcore Champion revealed whether he would consider a return to the company. The Lethal Weapon has given it some thought and thinks it could be fun to return, but hasn't discussed it with anyone in particular.

"I haven't even really discussed anything with anyone. Don't get me wrong. I mean, there's times where I thought, oh man, it'd be fun to go back there and do a hardcore match or something like that, and just flow with it, and just to do it again. You know, it's been 20 years, but I don't really bring it up. I haven't talked to anybody about it," Blackman said. [H/T - chrisvanvliet.com]

Ex-WWE writer reveals what went wrong with Steve Blackman's run in the company

Steve Blackman had a commendable run with the Stamford-based promotion during the Attitude Era. From teaming up with Al Snow to winning the Hardcore Championship on different occasions, Blackman became a notable talent in the industry.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaw, Vince Russo, who was a writer at the time with the company, detailed what went wrong with the 6-time Hardcore Champion's run. The former WWE writer stated his gimmick resembled a lot of Ken Shamrock and lacked the charisma that Shamrock possessed as a performer.

"Personality. That was the problem. You gotta understand, he was there the same time as Shamrock, so they pretty much had the same gimmick, but because Shamrock was so good on the mic, that kinda left Blackman behind a little bit. That really was the issue," Russo said.

In 2001, Blackman sat out his contract and got released in October 2002. Later, he returned to WWE in 2007 for one match, which was a Battle Royale, and lost. The Lethal Weapon has made sporadic appearances since then but hasn't competed for the promotion.

