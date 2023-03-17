6-time champion shares picture with Stone Cold Steve Austin amidst WrestleMania return rumors

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's potential return for a WrestleMania match next month has been one of the most widely discussed rumors over the past few days. WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to Twitter to share a picture with The Texas Rattlesnake at a recent party to celebrate the legendary "3:16 Day".

Recent backstage reports have suggested that WWE initially planned to bring Steve Austin back for a WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar. That was apparently why the creative team abruptly ended The Beast's feud with Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber. However, Austin seemingly rejected a potential match against Lesnar, leading to the latter's attention toward Omos on RAW.

To celebrate 3:16 Day, Bayley is seen drinking a beer alongside Steve Austin in the photo. She took to Twitter to share the picture and said there couldn't have been a better way to celebrate. She wrote:

"No better way to spend 3:16 day than with the man himself. HELL YEAH," she wrote.

As per Sports Illustrated, there are no concrete plans for the Hall of Famer ahead of WrestleMania 39.

WWE reportedly planning for fan favorite heel to face Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

Last year, Austin stunned the WWE Universe when he wrestled Kevin Owens in an impromptu match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This was also his first match in the company in over 19 years.

Fans are excited to see if Austin will return for the biggest wrestling show again this year. The latest backstage reports by Fightful Select claim that WWE is seemingly working towards a match between Austin and LA Knight.

The SmackDown superstar has recently impressed fans with his mic skills. No other details regarding the aforementioned match have been confirmed as of this writing. However, viewers have expressed their wish to see LA Knight engage in a battle of words with Stone Cold on WWE television.

Would you like to see the Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments below.

