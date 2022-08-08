6-time Women's Champion seemingly teases WWE return to tag with Asuka 

WWE recently announced a tournament to determine the new Women's Tag Team Champions. In light of the news, Asuka took to Twitter in search of a partner and was answered by former Women's Champion Mickie James.

James was released from the company in 2021 due to budget cuts. She managed to reinvigorate her career in NWA and Impact Wrestling, and even made a one-off appearance in WWE earlier this year when she entered the Royal Rumble as Impact Knockouts Champion.

Based on her latest tweet, it might not be a stretch to say that she's entertained the thought of another run. In response to Asuka's tweet musing over a potential partner, a fan mentioned that she and Mickie James were undefeated as a tag team.

The former Knockouts champion was quick to comment on the matter:

While this may not end up meaning much, it's interesting to imagine James partnering with her former rival again. The two haven't been in the same ring since September 2020, when James challenged The Empress of Tomorrow for her RAW Women's Championship.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were vacated earlier this year

The last Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi, abruptly walked out before a RAW show in May. Reports suggested that this came as a result of disagreements over certain booking decisions. WWE openly addressed their actions as Michael Cole stated that the two stars had let everyone down.

Banks and Naomi have since made appearances outside the company, albeit not in a wrestling capacity. They were even present at C2E2 this weekend in Chicago, where they were seen sporting new looks. Recent reports have stated that WWE has reached an agreement on bringing Sasha and Naomi back to the company.

The Women's Tag Team Championship tournament could be the perfect angle to anchor both Sasha and Naomi back into ongoing storylines. The two could even return at Clash at the Castle and stare down whoever happens to win the belts.

It remains to be seen when or if the two will return to the company. Nonetheless, fans have been clamoring for even the slightest bit of news regarding the two. Keep checking Sportskeeda Wrestling to stay up to date with the latest on this situation.

