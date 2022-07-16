6-Time Intercontinental Champion announced as special guest referee for The Usos' Tag Team title match at SummerSlam

The Usos are likely set for their most difficult title defense yet. They will complete a year as Tag Team Champions in just two days.

After the main event of SmackDown, where Angelo Dawkins defeated Jimmy Uso (controversially), Adam Pearce announced that a six-time Intercontinental Champion and WWE Hall of Famer would be the special guest referee for their tag team title match at SummerSlam.

The Usos vs. the Street Profits has been ongoing for a while now. While in the singles front, the Street Profits have gotten the better of the champions, the two brothers won when it mattered the most at Money in the Bank. However, it was controversial as Angelo Dawkins had his shoulder up - prompting a rematch for SummerSlam. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso had his shoulder up as a dazed referee counted to three in favor of Dawkins.

Post-match, Adam Pearce came out to calm things down and revealed that 6-time Intercontinental Champion and Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and the Street Profits at SummerSlam.

He doesn't have anything to do with the story itself, but because he was billed from Nashville, TN (the host city of SummerSlam), WWE likely felt that they needed to do something about him.

Are you happy with the announcement of Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee? Sound off in the comments below!

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far