6-time world champion returns to WWE after 29-day absence 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T returned to NXT this week after being gone for several weeks.

On February 4, the 6-time world champion announced on X that he would miss the Vengeance Day event and the next few weeks of NXT due to a medical procedure that he had to have. He was replaced by Byron Saxton.

Booker T finally made his return to the commentary booth on the latest episode of WWE NXT. He was joined by Vic Joseph as usual. The last time the wrestling legend did commentary for the developmental brand was on the January 30th episode of the show, which was 29 days ago.

The WWE Hall of Famer is known for his ad-libs on Trick Williams' theme song, and he also worked with multiple talent in the NXT locker room before they joined the brand. Among them is Roxanne Perez, who is a former NXT Women's Champion and Tag Team Champion.

Next week's show will be presented as NXT Roadblock, and there'll be a few title matches. For the first time ever, Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley will challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championship. It'll be interesting to see what transpires on the show.

