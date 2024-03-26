6-time WWE Champion to return after 2 years to take out The Rock on night 2 of WrestleMania in angle suggested by legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested that aWWE Hall of Famer return at WrestleMania to take out The Rock if the latter tried to get involved in Cody Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns.

The Brahma Bull is probably the hottest heel in the Stamford-based company today. He has joined The Bloodline and will team up with his cousin, Roman Reigns, against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champions Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match on night one of this year's Show of Shows. The Final Boss has also promised to ensure The American Nightmare fails to dethrone The Tribal Chief on night two.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested that The Rock's historic rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin, return at WrestleMania for the first time in two years to stop The Final Boss from getting involved in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match:

"If The Rock tries to get involved against Cody and Roman, yes, I wanna see Stone Cold Steve Austin come in, hit a Stunner on The Rock, both guys go out of the ring, Roman sees that, turns around, holy sh*t, Cody Cutter or CrossRhodes, one, two, three. Everything has to be eye for an eye, move for a move, run-in for a run-in, because if Cody is going over, Cody cannot go over because of somebody else's plain interference on Roman. Nobody should get his hands on Roman except for Cody," he said. [37:53 - 38:31]

The Rock brutally attacked Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes opened Monday Night RAW last night. As he vowed to defeat The Rock and Roman Reigns on night one of WrestleMania XL, he was interrupted by a surprise appearance from The Final Boss.

The Rock whispered a few words to The American Nightmare before leaving the ring. When asked about it in backstage interviews, neither of the two superstars revealed what the WWE legend said to his WrestleMania opponent. Rhodes only stated that The Final Boss made him a promise he could not keep.

However, The Rock brutally attacked Rhodes backstage and into the parking lot before the end of the show, busting him open. He then put Rhodes' blood on his weight belt, claiming he would give it to The American Nightmare's mother.

The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin had had one of the most historic rivalries in the company's history. It would be interesting to see if the six-time WWE Champion would get involved in the heated storyline.

