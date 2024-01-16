6-time WWE champion sends a 2-word message to Rhea Ripley after vowing to take the title off Mami

A six-time WWE champion recently sent a two-word message to Rhea Ripley on social media after she vowed to dethrone the Women's World Champion.

The former champion in question is Bayley. The Role Model and The Eradicator have wrestled several matches against each other during their WWE careers. Even though the Damage CTRL member has emerged victorious in the past, she has not faced The Judgment Day member for her title yet.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Bayley expressed her desire to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and go on to dethrone Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion.

The Role Model recently took to Twitter to send a message to Mami. She posted an edited Rumble graphic with multiple faces of herself and said hello to Ripley.

"Hi Mami. #WWERaw," Bayley shared.

You can check out Bayley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bayley has already won several titles, including the NXT Women's Championship, the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship as well, so she has a great chance at winning the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Becky Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

During the latest edition of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley cut a promo where she issued a warning to everyone involved in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Mami said that the Rumble winner should not waste their opportunity to try and dethrone her because they will fail at their attempt.

However, Becky Lynch interrupted Ripley during her promo and confronted her for the Women's World Championship. The Man said that she would win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and challenge The Judgment Day member for a title match at WrestleMania 40, which Mami gladly accepted.

Some fans believe Becky Lynch will finally dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 after winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. What WWE has planned for Mami's future remains to be seen.

Do you believe The Eradicator will lose her title in a potential match against The Man? Let us know in the comments section below.

