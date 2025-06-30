6-year-old boy's head shaved by wrestler suddenly after attack

A six-year-old boy's head was shaved by a wrestler at a show suddenly. The boy had attacked the wrestler previously.

Ad

Joe Alonzo had mentioned in a previous interview that he would be shaving the head of Chuck Smooth's son, Stevie. Smooth was one of the stars who worked with CM Punk, Colt Cabana, and other stars of that time before they signed with WWE.

Speaking to Malcolm Muscle, he said that Smooth's six-year-old son was the one who kept the wrestler sane. Joe Alonzo and Smooth got in a rivalry where the older star was trying to revive his career. His son got involved as well. As a result, Alonzo promised that after he beat Smooth, we would shave the head of his young boy.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Joe Alonzo was competing at the recent AAW show, where he defeated his rival, and then he decided to follow up on his promise. Stevie attacked him after the match was done, slapping and hitting him. However, Alonzo was not going to take it, and he grabbed the child and shaved his head with the electric razor, taking chunks of his hair out.

The video of the moment can be seen below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

The moment has since gone viral, with fans coming across the video and wondering about the context behind the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!