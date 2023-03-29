62-year-old Veteran thinks Roman Reigns facing 10-time WWE Champion at SummerSlam isn't "marquee at this point" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on Roman Reigns potentially facing Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 premium live event. Despite The Bloodline leader being a dominant champion for over 900 days, speculation is rife that his title reign could come to an end at the hands of Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was asked about a potential bout between Reigns and Randy Orton at SummerSlam. The former head writer stated that although he likes the idea of Randy Orton facing Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, he is not quite sure if he would want Reigns to face the ten-time WWE Champion.

"I don't know if that's [Reigns vs. Orton] marquee at this point. I mean I love the idea with Orton and Rhodes, I mean I really really do, but like I said I just don't know what you do [with] Roman Reigns," Russo said. [1:07:25 - 1:07:45]

Vince Russo said he isn't excited to watch Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania 39

The industry veteran recently said that he isn't excited to see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes or the entirety of WrestleMania 39.

In continuation of the same interview, the veteran mentioned that he will only get an update from the internet about the finish of the match. Russo reasoned that the ending will determine the creative direction of The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare.

"There are a lot of people that are going to eat this up and a lot of people are anticipating this. I am not one of them. I'm not gonna watch WrestleMania, bro. The only thing I care about is I will go online when the event is over and I will see what they did in the finish of Cody and Roman. That's it. Anything else on there, I could care less. I just wanna see how they book the finish of that match. And the reason I wanna do that is because the finish of that match is going to dictate direction."

With a final confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns set to take place on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, the former ended Solo Sikoa's undefeated run on the main roster on the latest episode of RAW.

Other members of The Bloodline, Jimmy, and Jey Uso will also defend their world tag team titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

