63-year-old legend wants to join Shawn Michaels and train younger WWE superstars (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels has been at the helm of WWE NXT for a while now. He was initially brought in for various roles but ended up being the man to take over from Triple H. His former tag team partner Marty Jannetty wants to join him in training younger superstars.

Shawn Michaels is a key presence in the WWE Performance Center and most things developmental. While he isn't one of the main coaches, he now works behind the scenes handling the NXT brand.

When asked by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter about whether he expected Michaels to be the head of NXT, Marty Jannetty said that he didn't at first. Jannetty added that he always knew Shawn had the talent and knowledge to be teaching younger stars. He also said that he wants to go in and help younger stars as well:

"I could see that he had the knowledge and talent to be teaching younger guys. I would love to be there, my passion is to teach the younger guys." (2:59-3:08)

What was the best part of Marty Jannetty's time with Shawn Michaels?

Although there were some rough years in between, it seems like things are right between Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels now. When Bill Apter asked Jannetty what the best part of his time with Michaels was, he had one word for it all:

"Parties. We would do every third week in Vegas, the showboat. We were young, we did a lot of things we shouldn't do then. The parties with the extras in it, besides the alcohol. And Vegas is the place that never sleeps. Vegas is like, you open the door and there's a party out there." (1:55-2:20)

He also said that he and his former tag team partner do text once in a while:

"We text once every great while. He's a busy man, and I'm a lazy man busy doing nothing." (2:33-2:48)

