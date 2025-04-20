  • home icon
66-year-old legend makes surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 to congratulate Jacob Fatu

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 20, 2025 01:05 GMT
And New! (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)

Jacob Fatu won his first Championship in WWE when he defeated LA Knight to become the new United States Champion. After his win, a 66-year-old legend came out to congratulate him.

Fatu had to earn his United States Championship, and it wasn't the dominant, steamrolling type of match that many expected it to be. The Champion, walking into the match, LA Knight, put on an incredible fight.

After he won the match, the 66-year-old legend and father of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, Haku, came out and congratulated Jacob Fatu. He could be seen raising his hand in joy at the announcement of Fatu's win.

As you may know, Haku belongs to the "Tongan" side of the Bloodline. While they aren't considered blood relatives of the Anoa'i family, they are still close enough to be considered family.

For those unaware, Haku was considered one of the toughest and scariest men outside of the ring in professional wrestling. He had a tough-guy reputation, and nobody messed with Haku.

In a way, Fatu is a modern-day resemblance of Haku. While the Samoan Bloodline family are known to be tough, none of them represent the image of toughness the way Jacob Fatu does.

Edited by Rohit Nath
