66-year-old veteran says Vince McMahon was "really happy" to see him return to WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Brian Blair recently revealed that Vince McMahon was happy to see him return to WWE in 1985.

Blair had two short stints as an enhancement talent in the global juggernaut before he returned to the promotion in 1985. After Hulk Hogan's suggestion, he was paired with Jim Brunzell as part of The Killer Bees. Brian Blair was good friends with The Hulkster, and the two legends remain just as close to this day.

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Blair revealed that he always hung around with Hulk Hogan after his WWE return in 1985.

He added that even Vince McMahon was always around them, as Hogan was the promotion's biggest star. Blair disclosed that McMahon was happy to have him back in the company and that he always looked up to his former boss with respect.

"When I came back, I was always with Hulkster, you know Terry's one of my friends to this day, and since Terry was the biggest star in WWE, I would always be with Vince. I was by Terry's side, and Terry knew I had his back all the time, and he didn't have to worry. Vince accepted me like that, and [...] he was really happy that I was back. Obviously, I didn't look at him the same way as Eddie Graham, although I always looked at Vince with respect and that he was the boss," said Brian Blair. [23:15 - 24:02]

Vince McMahon didn't want Brian Blair to leave WWE

Last year in an interview, Brian Blair recalled the time when he made up his mind about leaving WWE in 1988.

Blair revealed that Vince McMahon tried to convince him to stay with the Stamford-based promotion and said he hated to see him go.

“He tried to talk me out of it... He said, ‘Talk about it for a minute.’ Vince is a good worker too, so you never know if he’s shooting. When I said that, he just kind of gave me a smile and he hesitated, a little smile, because I said, ‘Can I give you my two-week notice?’ He said, ‘Can you give me a month?’ He goes, ‘I really hate to see you go, Brian,'" said Blair.

Though he and Jim Brunzell couldn't capture the WWE Tag Team Championship, they remained famous among the fans.

