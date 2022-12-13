67-year-old WWE Hall of Famer admits being jealous and resentful of Hulk Hogan

There aren't many stars who have reached Hulk Hogan's level of success in professional wrestling, as he was just too popular during his prime. Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently admitted that he was jealous of The Hulkster after missing out on a massive feud with the legendary star in 1992.

Roberts was amongst the top heels of WWE at the time, and a clash with the company's top babyface, Hulk Hogan, seemed like the obvious booking decision. The duo even wrestled at a live event as Vince McMahon wished to see how they'd perform in front of an audience.

Instead of going ahead with a typical Hulk Hogan match, Jake Roberts tried something different that night and got loud cheers from the crowd. Vince McMahon's biggest superstar seemingly got upstaged by a heel, and it didn't take time for the former boss to nix the proposed feud.

Hulk Hogan was not perceived as an in-ring technician like Jake Roberts, yet he became the biggest draw in wrestling during his era.

During this week's episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts admitted to being jealous and resentful of Hogan and also opened up about the mistake he made during their match:

"Sure, there was [resentment and jealousy]. I hate to admit that, but there was resentment. There was also jealousy. I wanted to be a part of it, man. And I made the mistake, when we first wrestled, not to do the same old sh**. You know? Not to pattern my match with The Hulkster the way he patterned every match." [19:28 - 19:57]

Jake Roberts says fans cheering him over Hulk Hogan was a "death mark"

Working with Hulk Hogan is a very profitable proposition for any superstar, and Jake Roberts, too, could have made millions of dollars had WWE not canceled their program.

The 67-year-old veteran explained that while WWE wasn't in favor of him trying something different in the ring against Hulk Hogan, fans actually wished to see him showcase his entire repertoire of moves.

However, getting the adoration of the masses proved to be costly for the legendary star, as he noted below:

"I went out there and tried to do some wrestling and tried to do a little bit of this and a little bit of that; it's not what they [WWE] wanted. The fans, on the other hand, were cheering me, which was a death mark right there. Well, that's something they really believed in." [19:58 - 20:25]

Jake Roberts even recalled being serenaded with "DDT" chants after his live event match with Hulk Hogan.

While he initially loved the acknowledgment from the fans, Roberts stated that he probably lost the opportunity to earn nearly 10 million dollars as the reactions didn't go down well with Vince McMahon and Hogan.

"Fans rewarded me with 'DDT, DDT.' Fans, I love the sh** out of you, but you don't know how many millions of dollars you cost me [laughs]. Oh my god! Probably 10 million dollars down the drain." [28:36 - 28:50]

Jake Roberts also briefly spoke about never winning the WWE Championship, and you can read more on that right here.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

