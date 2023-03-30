68-year-old WWE veteran gets added to 2023 Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is days away and the company has announced one final name for the upcoming event. Long-time official Tim White will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Tim White's career spanned decades in the company. He got to work with several notable names from both the past and present and played an integral part in some iconic moments in the company's history.

Apart from having a career of over 24 years in the company, White was one of the most respected officials in the business. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2022 at the age of 68.

Today, the company announced on WWE's The Bump that Tim White will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award recipient. The Warrior Award will continue under the new regime, last year the late Shad Gaspard also posthumously received the award.

Currently, Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, Andy Kaufman, and The Great Muta have been announced for the event. The Master of 619 will most likely headline the event before WrestleMania 39 where he faces his son, Dominik Mysterio.

What are your thoughts on this year's Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comment section below.

