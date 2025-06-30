7 foot ex-WWE star joins popular faction in first appearance after years

A seven-foot ex-WWE star has now joined a huge faction after being spotted following years of absence. The star was welcomed as a third member.

On September 21, 2023, Shanky was released from his WWE contract. Since then, he has stayed away from the wrestling scene and focused on other things in his career. The big man used to be part of Jinder Mahal's faction in the company along with Veer. However, it didn't work out. Now, he has teamed up with two other stars who were part of the faction previously - The Singh Brothers.

The Singh Brothers were well-loved, even if not successful, during their run with Mahal, helping him with his title reign as well. Now, the two stars were present at Jinder Mahal's wedding, and they were joined by Shanky as well. The Singh Brothers welcomed him, and they danced together. After this was done, though, they took to social media to officially announce that Shanky would be joining them as their third member.

"We found our 3rd member - SHANKY!"

It remains to be seen if this leads to Shanky working with them with different promotions going forward. If so, it would be his first return to wrestling since leaving WWE, except for a one-night appearance in Australia.

