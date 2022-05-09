7-month streak comes to an end at the hands of Omos at WrestleMania Backlash

Omos was in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania Backlash. While he suffered his first pinfall loss at WrestleMania 38 at the hands of Bobby Lashley, he managed to get revenge by beating The All Mighty former WWE Champion. Not only did he pick up the biggest win of his career, but he ended a big seven-month streak in the process.

This streak happens to be one where Lashley went seven months without being pinned. The last time he was pinned was by Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel in their "No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere" match.

Omos' victory over Bobby Lashley, however, didn't come without a major assist from MVP. The former manager of The All Mighty did all he could to distract him, including poking Lashley in the eye with his cane towards the end, thus allowing The Nigerian Giant to pick up the win.

Lashley had the upper hand on several occasions, but MVP's presence at ringside proved to be detrimental to him. Whether this will lead to a conclusive trilogy bout or not is yet to be seen, but we are likely to get a decisive answer on RAW. It only makes sense as the two are now 1-1.

Will WWE choose to keep Bobby Lashley as the number one babyface on RAW or will the focus be on building up Omos?

Edited by Kaushik Das