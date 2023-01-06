It is safe to say that WWE Hall of Famer Sting is synonymous with painting his face black and white. However, former WWE star Kid Kash claims he wore the look first.

The Icon first donned the iconic black and white face paint for WCW in 1996 as he looked to change his colorful gimmick, which was starting to fall flat with the fanbase at the time. The change in appearance would help redefine his career, with the 63-year-old still wearing the look today.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kid Kash said that the movie The Crow inspired him to wear black and white face paint in the build-up to his WCW audition in the mid-90s.

"I was actually doing the crow gimmick, the movie with Brandon Lee. Well, I'm not saying who, where he got it from, but I did a try out for WCW under the whole mask, you know, the whole paint thing and stuff. So I noticed about six or seven months later he started changing his face paint. So I'm saying, I don't know, didn't ask any questions, but you know he's Sting and I’m not, so he can do whatever he wants." H/T Chris Van Vliet.

Check out the full interview below:

The former World Heavyweight Champion is also one of the very few performers who have wrestled for WWE, WCW, IMPACT, and AEW, making him a truly generational talent.

Who does Sting want to work with in his last match

Despite being in his mid-60s, The Stinger has still delivered multiple top-tier performances in recent years for All Elite Wrestling, predominantly alongside his tag team partner, Darby Allin.

Speaking with The Ringer, the WWE Hall of Famer gave a slight tease about how he would like his retirement match in AEW to eventually go down.

"Well, I know Darby is going to be a part of it for sure. I won’t have a singles match at this point. Darby will be along with me and I’ll be along with him and we can add more to it as far as I’m concerned. But I have a few people [in mind] and I really don’t want to say now," Sting said. H/T The Ringer.

The Icon shocked the world when he arrived in AEW in December 2020 at Winter Is Coming, and since then he has gone on to surprise fans time after time by delivering one stellar match after another.

What is your favorite moment from Sting's iconic wrestling career? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes