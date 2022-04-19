7-Time Champion revealed as Cody Rhodes' surprise opponent on RAW

Cody Rhodes has been the main babyface on Monday Night RAW ever since WrestleMania 38. Although a report suggested that he is internally listed as the #2 babyface, the show seems to be centered around him. In the main event of the show this week, Seth Rollins picked 7-time Champion Kevin Owens (1 Universal title, 1 NXT title, 3 US titles, 1 Intercontinental title) as his surprise opponent.

This week on RAW, the former Shield member called out Rhodes, who came out immediately. In an attempt to get revenge, he informed The American Nightmare that he would pick a surprise opponent for him - the same scenario that Rollins was in at WrestleMania 38.

It was Rollins' attempt to give Rhodes a taste of his own medicine. In the RAW main event, Rollins revealed the his surprise opponent was Owens. Unfortunately, the finish was disappointing as it ended in a countout victory for the former AEW star.

After the match, Rollins would attack Rhodes to get the last laugh.

WWE @WWE



KO just walked out on the match with What did @WWERollins just say to @FightOwensFight ?!KO just walked out on the match with @CodyRhodes and accepts the count-out loss on #WWERaw What did @WWERollins just say to @FightOwensFight?!KO just walked out on the match with @CodyRhodes and accepts the count-out loss on #WWERaw! https://t.co/RFfLZnAg2E

Cody Rhodes will run it back with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash

Cody Rhodes is all set to run it back with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash. There is no stipulation in place for the WrestleMania rematch, but Rollins will come in a lot more prepared.

On the latest episode of RAW, the former WWE Champion cited a lack of preparation as the reason why he was unable to defeat Rhodes at WrestleMania. It will be one of the most highly-anticipated rematches in a while.

While there was no story between them in place as Rhodes was a surprise opponent at WrestleMania, they officially kickstarted their feud a night later on RAW with a simple handshake.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Anirudh