8-time WWE champion says he wants to "embarrass" Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Brock Lesnar's current rival Cody Rhodes disclosed what he wants to do to him at SummerSlam.

The two stars are set to collide at The Biggest Party of the Summer for the third and probably the final time next month. Last week on the red brand, the two-time Intercontinental Champion and six-time tag team champion kicked off the show in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, with his mother and sister at ringside.

The Beast Incarnate attacked him in front of his family by hitting him with an F5 and locking him in the Kimura Lock. During RAW this week, Cody Rhodes was involved in an-ring segment where he shared that he's impressed with Brock Lesnar.

He mentioned the former Universal Champion winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship, competing in the NFL, and referred to him as Mr. SummerSlam. Rhodes then spoke about the incident that took place last week, stating that his mother, Michelle, wasn't impressed.

The American Nightmare added that at SummerSlam, he's going to embarrass Brock Lesnar. Rhodes clarified that he wants to beat Lesnar not only because he made it personal by breaking his arm but because it's what the latter deserves. He concluded that when he's old, he wants to reflect on his feud with Brock and how he ended it.

