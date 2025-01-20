  • home icon
7-time WWE champion traded to RAW; massive return match announced

By Marc Middleton
Modified Jan 20, 2025 22:25 GMT
WWE is days away from its 38th annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. With rumored arrivals and main roster call-ups, officials continue to break deals and acquire talents for RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The inaugural and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion is officially returning to one of their former brands and will be immediately welcomed back by a longtime rival.

Bayley is a SmackDown Superstar, but she's appeared on all three shows this month. The Role Model was present at last week's RAW in her hometown, and when Nia Jax insulted the San Jose crowd during her segment with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, the former Hugger entered the ring. Jax shoved the two-time RAW Women's Champion down, but the babyfaces teamed up to take out The Irresistible Force. The following night, the former NXT Women's Champion fought with Roxanne Perez on the developmental brand, then closed the week by failing to dethrone WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown.

The Role Model vs. The Irresistible Force is now official for tonight's RAW. The match will mark Bayley's official return to the RAW roster. In the video below, the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed that the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion is back on the red brand through the Transfer Window.

"Breaking news! I am proud to announce, that via the Transfer Window, Bayley is signed back to Monday Night RAW. After what happened last week with Nia Jax, I talked to Nick Aldis, and tonight: it will be Bayley and Nia Jax one-on-one," Adam Pearce said.

WWE has also announced the following for tonight's RAW from American Airlines Center in Dallas: Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL, Penta will be in action, The New Day returns to action, Sami Zayn will speak his mind, Jey Uso will address upcoming Gunther match, JBL returns, Lyra Valkyria returns as Women's Intercontinental Champion, plus Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre.

