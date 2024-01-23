70-year-old retired legend teases in-ring return at Royal Rumble after comparing himself to Roman Reigns

A certain 70-year-old retired legend said that he saw shades of himself in various WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He teased making an in-ring return at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

This week on RAW, Hulk Hogan spoke in depth to hype up the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble. He praised the men and women of the roster while stating that he saw various shades of Hulkamania in different superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes while namedropping female superstars like Rhea Ripley.

Although The Hulkster said that he would not want to enter the Rumble due to the stacked roster, he teased an in-ring return by stating that he may just have one left in him.

This is something that most fans will not want to see. Hogan was essentially banished for a few years from WWE due to past comments that he made, and no mention was made of him at that time before his inevitable return.

The storm seems to have been long gone regarding all that controversy, and The Hulkster was recently hailed as a hero for helping somebody out in a car crash.

The WWE 2K24 CGI version of him was criticized for not looking very good.

On another note, Hulk Hogan's old rival, Sycho Sid, responded to the tease by stating his interest in an in-ring return as well.

As for Roman Reigns, he will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

