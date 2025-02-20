71-year-old veteran signs with WWE; details new deal

WWE is headed to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 in less than two months, and the company continues to make headlines. Hall of Famer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan recently revealed that he has signed a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan was one of the trailblazers in the industry during the 80s and 90s. While the veteran never won any championship in WWE, Duggan's name has been immortalized forever as he was the first man to win the Royal Rumble Match in 1988.

Speaking on The Hacksaw Hour, the veteran answered a fan question and revealed he's signed a new Legends deal with the Stamford-based promotion. The 71-year-old stated he hadn't signed a Legends deal for a long time, and the company can now make his action figures and add him to upcoming games following his new deal.

Ad

Trending

"I just signed a Legends deal with the WWE... Yeah, I just recently signed the Legends deal, and I hadn't signed it for a while. There was a little kind of discrepancy with what was going on. We got it all worked out and were able to sign it. So hopefully the action figures and games will be coming back out again," Duggan said. (From 20:20 to 20:51)

Ad

Ad

'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan recently appeared on WWE TV

Last year, it was revealed the new regime had plans to revive popular IPs from WCW and WWF. Later, they announced the return of Saturday Night's Main Event, and the first event took place in Long Island.

The company also brought back Jesse 'The Body' Ventura for the event, and he commented on a match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the top prize of the brand.

Ad

Similar to Ventura and his new deal with the Stamford-based promotion, 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan made a one-off appearance in January 2025 when the company hosted its second Saturday Night's Main Event PLE in Texas.

Ad

Duggan was been an integral part of WWE and WCW during his prime, and the veteran recently signed a new Legends deal with the Stamford-based promotion under the new regime.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit The Hacksaw Hour and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE