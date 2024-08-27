73-year-old veteran in talks with WWE for a new deal

Several stars have signed new deals with WWE in the past few months. Recently, Jesse Ventura revealed that he and the Stamford-based promotion are trying to land a new Legends deal.

Jesse 'The Body' Ventura has been an essential figure in professional wrestling and provided his voice and expertise on matches for several years in WWE. However, the veteran slowly moved away from the Stamford-based promotion and ventured into a career in politics.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 73-year-old veteran stated his relationship with WWE has improved and a Legends contract is in talks. The WWE Hall of Fame also added the two parties need to sign it off for a new start.

"My relationship with them now has much improved. We are on the verge right now. I can say this, contracts have been written, contracts have been agreed upon. And all it requires is two signatures, one from them, and one from me. And I will be back with the legends [deal]," Ventura said. [H/T - CVV]

Check out the video below:

Jesse Ventura was backstage on WWE RAW recently

Triple H's regime is more open to the fans and their feedback compared to the old regime. Moreover, the new powers in the Stamford-based promotion aren't holding grudges with superstars and legends, that once were against the company. The new regime has changed and improved the product for the better.

They have also fixed their relationships with several notable names, including CM Punk. Earlier this month, The Straight Edge Star was gearing up for his in-ring return. In a behind-the-scenes video ahead of SummerSlam 2024, CM Punk shared a moment with Hall of Famer Jesse 'The Body' Ventura before the door was opened for Monday Night RAW in Minnesota. The two discussed a few things including the origins of Punk's in-ring name.

Ventura was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004 and hasn't made a televised appearance in over a decade. It'll be interesting to see if the legend will make another appearance in the near future.

