74-year-old legend exposes John Laurinaitis for getting him fired from WWE by spreading a major lie

John Laurinaitis may just be the most controversial backstage figure WWE has had in the last two decades. There aren't many good things said about him, and another legend exposed him for getting him fired and spreading a lie.

The 74-year-old legend in question is Earl Hebner, the referee who was a part of The Montreal Screwjob. He was fired in 2005 for allegedly selling WWE merchandise, and many have put this story into question, considering that Hebner had a contract worth $250,000 a year.

Earl Hebner confirmed as much in an interview with WrestlingnewsCo and said that it was John Laurinaitis who spread that lie and also used it as an excuse to fire his brother Dave Hebner, who worked as a WCW agent:

"The merchandise was bought from the same people that WWF [WWE] brought them from. But their whole deal was that when Johnny [John Laurinaitis] brought all the... when WCW came in if you look back a lot of their agents started disappearing because Johnny wanted to use their [WWE] agents. My brother was a [WCW] agent, and Johnny was Vince's [McMahon] right-hand man. So, the whole thing was a big lie anyway. About me doing the T-shirts and all that. So Johnny fired me because he wanted to get rid of my brother. Why would I give up a $250,000 a year job for a $2 t-shirt? The truth was never told. It was all a lie." (5:24-6:18)

This is a huge expose that reveals how much a narrative is able to be controlled.

Teddy Long accused John Laurinaitis of making his life miserable

Teddy Long is another figure who worked in WWE and had nothing nice to say about John Laurinaitis.

Expand Tweet

On a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown General Manager revealed that Laurinaitis made his life miserable:

"I'm not afraid to call his (John Laurinaitis) name. This man made my life miserable. I couldn't ask for more money. He never gave me raises, I never got any money, and as I said, there was a referee there who was making more money than me. And I'm the General Manager and head of the show. So, he and Mark Carrano did a lot of nasty things to me," said Teddy Long. [16:00 - 16:28]

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit WrestlingNews Co and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.