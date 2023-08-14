75-year-old WWE Hall of Famer claims he used to flirt with Nia Jax "all the time" (Exclusive)

Nia Jax was last seen at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble when it took an entire ring of women to take her out. It's been nearly two years since her release, and 75-year-old Hall of Famer Teddy Long claims that he used to flirt with her "all the time."

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis brought up the topic of Nia Jax, and Teddy Long was full of praise for the superstar who happens to belong to the prestigious Samoan wrestling family (on the side of "High Chief" Peter Maivia).

The former SmackDown General Manager said:

"I used to flirt with her [Nia Jax] all the time." (12:48-12:50)

He said that she's a sweetheart, and he loves the fact that she doesn't take s**t from anybody:

"She's beautiful. She's a sweetheart. She'd always come up and mess with me. Nia is a sweetheart, but the one thing I like about her is she doesn't take no s**t. And she knows how to protect herself and I love her for that." (13:06-13:32)

You can watch the full video below:

Teddy Long thinks Nia Jax got heat for "being herself"

You may have read rumors about Nia Jax getting backstage heat in WWE. The bigger controversy that she faced was with regard to her in-ring safety - something she was criticized a lot for.

However, Teddy Long defended her and said that because wrestling is more entertainment now, WWE is happy to have smaller women defeat Nia Jax even though that may not happen in a legitimate fight:

"She might have got heat for being herself. That's all it is. Sometimes they got a smaller opponent that they want to get over and they feel like if Nia takes this big bump, then that'll get this little small person over. That's how they think sometimes, but it doesn't work like that, sometimes fans think that ain't believable and they ain't buying that." (13:56-14:48)

From the look of things, Jax is still friends and maintains good relationships with some of the women on the WWE roster despite getting "heat."

Do you agree with the Hall of Famer? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here