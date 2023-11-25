76-year-old wrestling veteran willing to come out of retirement to be involved in Nick Aldis' first feud in WWE (Exclusive)

The former WWE employee Teddy Long recently spoke about the increasing tensions between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce.

Aldis showed up to SmackDown on the October 13 edition of the blue brand. Triple H announced that he would be the new General Manager of the show, while Pearce was being promoted to the General Manager of RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast this week, Long mentioned that he would love to step in and schedule a matchup between the two General Managers to see who comes out on top. The WWE Hall of Famer was also ready to feature in the matchup as a special guest referee.

"I'm not, you know, campaigning or nothing, but I can see myself coming in there stepping right in the middle of that, you know, telling them, 'Well I'll tell you what players, ain't no way you'll keep arguing and talking about this. Both of you are tough competitors in the ring. I think the way we settle this to see who's gonna be in charge is Adam Pearce goes one-on-one with Nick Aldis,'" Teddy Long said. [2:54 - 3:13]

While both stars have taken up managerial responsibilities in WWE, they are accomplished wrestlers and can definitely put on a good show if it comes down to that.

