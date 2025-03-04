78-day title reign nearly comes to an end on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW was a memorable night, as not one but three championships were defended on the Elimination Chamber fallout show. One of those bouts saw The War Raiders defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers.

The two teams battled for the gold last month on the red brand, but the match ended via DQ. This time, the Creeds were determined to become champions, and they came very close to winning the gold. However, things didn't go according to plan for them on WWE RAW. The Creed Brothers came very close to ending the 78-day reign of Ivar and Erik, one that started on December 16, 2024.

During the match, the heels stomped Erik in the corner, but the latter took out Brutus Creed with a bodyslam before tagging in Ivar. He entered the ring and took out both Creeds with a double back elbow. Erik slammed his own partner onto Brutus, but Julius dropkicked Ivar to the floor off the top rope.

The Creed Brothers planted Ivar with a double suplex for a two-count. Ivar took down Brutus with a senton, and Julius tagged in. Erik suplexed Julius and slammed him on the mat with a Uranagi. The War Raiders hit Julius with a double-teamed move for a two-count.

They tried to do another double-team move, but Julius took down both of them. Brutus performed a 450 Splash on Erik and got a two-count. Julius nailed Ivar with a shooting star press for a nearfall. The Creed Brothers nearly won the match on WWE RAW, and the crowd erupted after Erik kicked out of a pinfall. The War Raiders retained after performing the War Machine.

The American Made vowed to make their leader, Chad Gable, proud as the latter left in a quest to master the dark arts of Lucha Libre. Ivy Nile and the Creeds came very close to clinching the Women's Intercontinental Title and World Tag Team Title, respectively, but eventually failed. Gable is sure to be less than pleased with the outcomes.

